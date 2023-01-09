Royal | Prince Harry: Court ‘jumped into bed with the devil’ to boost own reputation

According to the prince, members of the royal family colluded with tabloids to smear Harry and Meghan and improve their own reputations. Harry’s long-awaited book comes out on Tuesday.

Royal the family’s silence was deafening after the column published by the British tabloid The Sun in December, the prince accused Harry In an interview with the ITV channel on Sunday.

A TV personality in the column Jeremy Clarkson said that she deeply hates Harry’s spouse, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan.

The Sun, one of Britain’s most read newspapers, presented a column a rare apology and removed it from their website.

According to Harry, the British court did not come to Meghan’s defense, even though the whole world has been waiting for some kind of answer.

“Silence is deafening,” he said in an interview with ITV, the British Broadcasting Corporation According to the BBC.

The prince blamed the news agency According to Reuters with the royal family’s “jumped into bed with the devil” – the tabloid press – to smear Harry and Meghan and improve his own reputation.

Harry’s long-awaited biography will be published on Tuesday.

Prince’s the TV appearance was evaluated in the British media as, among other things, sad. The prince also received criticism.

“Will the creaking ever stop?” asked The Times review title. According to the reporter, that was an obvious question that Harry was not asked in the interview.

Although the prince said he was happier than ever, The Telegraph described his appearance as angry, defensive and sad. According to the magazine, the fascinating interview was in the sense that it told about the prince’s thinking: “Nothing is Harry’s fault, and almost everything can be blamed on the press.”

According to The Guardian the interview makes its point: Harry’s book sells millions of copies and his story appeals especially to younger Britons. On the other hand, according to the newspaper’s assessment, it paints such a sad picture of the British court that even Queen Elizabeth would have become a supporter of the republic.

In an assessment by The Independent The “strange” interview was seen as offering yet another glimpse into the lives of Britain’s “iciest” family.