Royal Prince Harry and Meghan reimbursed greater than £ 2 million in taxpayer-funded renovation prices – cash from a current Netflix deal

The couple of dukes introduced final week that they’d signed an settlement with the streaming service Netflix.

Sussexin duke, prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan have repaid £ 2.4 million, or about € 2.7 million of taxpayers’ cash, used to renovate a house on the Royal Household’s land.

Final 12 months, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor turned the official residence of the duke. In January, they introduced that they might relinquish their royal duties and search a profession exterior the royal household. At the moment, the prince and his spouse additionally introduced that they might repay the cash spent on the renovation of the condo.

Duke couple introduced final week that it had entered into an settlement with the streaming service Netflix for the manufacturing of varied sequence. The settlement contains TV sequence, documentaries, movies and youngsters’s sequence.

In response to the Duke’s consultant, the prince has used the cash from the Netflix settlement to pay for the renovation prices. In response to the British information company PA, the fee of the renovation cash had change into doable exactly due to the settlement.

The precise value of the contract was not disclosed, nevertheless it was reported to be value a number of million {dollars}.

Prince Harry and Meghan have just lately spent a lot of their time in the USA. They’ve an condo in Los Angeles, California. Duchess Meghan is a former American actress.