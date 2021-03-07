Royal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open their lives in a long TV interview – there have been several commotions around the couple

The couple’s separation from the British court is still rubbing, and the relationship between the parties is not expected to improve.

Britannian court obligations left the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle appear on Sunday night in US time, ie early Monday morning Finnish time, on a long TV show featuring a world-famous presenter Oprah Winfrey interviews couple On the CBS channel.

In advance the program has aroused widespread interest, as Harry and Meghan live their own lives apart from the royal family, and there has been much speculation about the quality of the relationship between the parties.

The couple is estimated to tell about their current life, the reasons for leaving the court and their future plans, and their relationship with the court, or “company”.

Winfrey is one of the couple’s friends and, like many other celebrities, attended spectacular events at Harry and Meghan’s Windsor Castle. to the wedding less than three years ago.

Harry and Meghan have a son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, which turns two in May. The couple is expecting their second child.

Royal the family is said to follow the principle of “never choose, never explain”. In light of the Trailers seen in advance on the TV show, both are promised.

Reporters following the court have estimated that the already inflamed internal relationships within the family are unlikely to improve with the program.

The situation is probably particularly difficult for the Queen To Elizabeth, for in addition to his grandson’s public opening, he is concerned about his wife’s 99-year-old prince Philipwho has been in the hospital for some time.

Prince Harry has spoken several times about the heavy pressures on the public and how difficult life can be made, especially for British tabloid magazines. In the light of the information published in advance about the TV program, this topic also comes up in the broadcast.

Harry has accused the paparazzi and tabloid press of involvement in a crash where his mother’s princess Diana died in 1997.

With worn out during the week, Harry and Meghan’s short time together at the court again made headlines.

The Times says some of the couple’s staff at the time became bullied and humiliated in their work. The accusations are directed against Meghan in particular.

The Duke’s representative has denied the magazine’s allegations as an October campaign. Some of Meghan’s friends have praised the Duchess and her gentle nature on social media in many ways and marveled at the flares shown to Meghan.

Court announced soon after the Times story appeared, he would begin to find out the veracity of the allegations and stressed that Hovi, as an employer, would not accept any misconduct.

Shortly after the wedding, the media drew attention to the exceptionally high turnover of the Duke’s staff. Court labor relationships are often long and employees are respected professionals.

Harry and Meghan caused a great stir about a year ago when they unexpectedly announced that they would leave behind royal duties and begin to live an independent life.

It was initially said that the situation would be re-examined, but the couple soon moved to North America and now live in California, from where they bought for himself a large house next to Santa Barbara in a quiet and very private refined area Montecitosta.

Oprah Winfrey, a TV presenter and actress, is known to live in the area Ellen DeGeneres, singer-actress Ariana Grande as well as Actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman.

Montecito has less than 9,000 inhabitants.

Sussexin the Duke’s announcement of his new life situation caused considerable turbulence in the royal family.

It is known that the timing of the couple’s plans and the totality of the breakup came as a surprise all the way to Queen Elizabeth. Indeed, the court experts talked about the armistice and said that the news was not well received in the British court.

In the autumn, the couple signed a content production agreement with the streaming service Netflix. It is worth several million euros.

In general, royalty do not use their titles or notoriety through personal contracts with companies, but focus on charity, supporting various organizations, or promoting the image of their homeland.

Harry and Meghan’s last official appearance in the royal family’s representation was last March. It is not known when they will possibly travel to Britain next time.

Nor has the public been told how closely the couple now maintains contact with the royal family.

Royal family privacy has been torn in the headlines for decades. Part of the family themselves have done their best to end up in negative publicity.

The Queen does not give interviews, is not entangled in scandals and is not oppressed by dubious behavior. For the rest of the family, the situation is different.

The Queen’s late sister princess Margaret was a tumultuous celebrity of his time because of his hard celebration, luxurious lifestyle, and substance abuse. Margaret was not allowed to marry the love of her life, which was followed by unhappy male relationships and screaming newspaper headlines one after another.

Margaret died in 2002. The twists and turns of Margaret’s hectic life have been closely followed in the media since the 1950s.

Prince of the Queen’s eldest son Charlesin and the difficulties, quarrels, and infidelities of Princess Diana’s marriage were widely featured in part because the couple was ruining their private lives in public.

In 1995, Diana gave to the BBC interview, which is remembered in particular for the fact that Diana said her marriage was a little congested. By this she was referring to her husband and this then-friend, the current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles relationship.

Prince Andrew’n the name in turn is attached to the deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein sexual crime scandal. The Prince’s alleged contribution relates to sexual intercourse with a minor woman at the time and to what she knew about the actions of Epstein or this close circle.

The Prince has denied guilty of any criminal or inappropriate.