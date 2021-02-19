Royal Prince Harry and Meghan leave the royal family permanently – Harry loses all his titles

The Duke of Sussex announced as early as last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties. The couple confirmed their decision.

Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan have announced the queen To Elizabeththat are not going to return to work as members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace reported the matter on Friday, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

At the same time, Harry loses all his titles. Last year, the Duchess of Sussex already relinquished their royal titles, the prefix “His Royal Highness,” when they announced that they were leaving their royal duties.

Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Harry will lose the title of Royal Marine Corps, for example, says BBC. Meghan also loses the titles given to her by marriage.

Harry had agreed with the queen to reconsider his decision to shake the royal house again a year later.

“Everyone is sad about their decision, but the Duke and Duchess remain beloved family members,” commented from Buckingham Palace.

“As their work over the past year has shown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duties and service in Britain and around the world. They have offered their continued support to the organizations they represent, regardless of their official role, ”the spokesman said.

“We can all live a service-filled life. The service is universal. ”

Harry and Meghan announced last Sunday they were expecting their second child. In early March, they are giving a rare interview to a U.S. presenter Oprah Winfrey, who was also a guest at the couple ‘s wedding.

When resigning from the British court, Harry and Meghan lost public funding. The couple has since signed multi-million euro contracts with Spotify and Netflix to produce talk shows, documentaries and films.

In addition, they have the non-profit organization Archewell, which aims to drive systematic cultural change with the power of compassion.

Duke couple and born in 2018 Archieboy have lived in the United States since Southern California.