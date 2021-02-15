Royal Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appear in public for the first time in March after resigning from the British court, giving an interview to Oprah

On Sunday, it was reported that the couple was expecting their second child.

Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan Markle give a rare interview on March 7, according to Reuters. This is the first time Harry and Meghan will go public after leaving the British court.

The couple is interviewed by the presenter Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey is one of the richest and most influential women in the United States. He became known for the Oprah talk show, which ended in 2011.

The duke retired from the duties of the royal house a year ago. On Sunday, the public was toldthat the couple is expecting their second child.

The withdrawal was due, among other things, to the strongly negative publicity directed by the British media at Marklee and the disagreements between the members of the court.

The interviewing CBS channel says Winfrey will first talk to Markle about publicity, living royally, motherhood and marriage. Prince Harry will join in the discussion later on the couple’s move to the United States and the future and future family addition.

Markle won recently lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. Among other things, Mail on Sunday had published excerpts from a letter written by Markle to his father, which was intended to be private. The publication was seen as violating the couple’s private life.

When they separated from the British court, they lost public funding. The couple has since signed multi-million euro contracts with Spotify and Netflix to produce talk shows, documentaries and films. In addition, they have the non-profit organization Archewell, which aims to drive systematic cultural change with the power of compassion.

The duke and Archie’s son, born in 2018, have lived in Southern California since the United States.