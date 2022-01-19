Royal Prince Andrew, who was the target of a sexual offense, was shut down

The Duke of York’s Twitter account was lost and the Youtube channel fell silent.

Britannian queenly Elizabeth II another son, the prince Andrew’n, 61, some life froze on Wednesday as his social media accounts and channels fell silent.

The Prince’s Twitter account, TheDukeOfYork, leads to a blank page and his Youtube channel is no longer accessible. The British newspaper reports on the matter The Guardian.

Andrew’s Instagram account was still alive on Wednesday, as was the prince’s Facebook page, but according to The Guardian, this is due to technical issues and the days of these somek channels have been numbered.

The Duke of York can still be found on the royal family’s website on the royal family’s list. However, Andrew’s page states that the duke’s titles have been “returned to the queen.”

Buckingham the palace announced a week ago that “Prince Andrew is relinquishing his military titles”. According to the press release, the prince will no longer, with the “queen’s approval,” represent the royal house in public. According to the palace, the duties of the prince are divided among the other members of the royal house.

Prince Andrew is a middle businessman Jeffrey to Epstein related scandal. Epstein, a friend of Prince Andrew, suspected of sexual offenses, died in captivity in New York in October 2019.

Prince Andrew has been sued Virginia Giuffrethat Andrew repeatedly sexually abused him twenty years ago when Giuffre was 17 years old. According to Giuffre, Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell forced him to have sex with the prince.

No criminal charges have been brought against Prince Andrew. A U.S. court ruled a week ago that a civil lawsuit against the prince could go ahead in court.