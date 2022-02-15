Royal Prince Andrew signs contract with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual offenses – to avoid trial

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. However, Andrew is said to have donated a substantial sum to the charity Giuffre.

Prince Andrew has entered into an agreement Virginia Giuffren with news agencies Reuters and AFP on Tuesday night. Thus, Prince Andrew avoids litigation.

Giuffre sued the prince in August last year. He said Prince Andrew repeatedly sexually abused him twenty years ago when Giuffre was 17 years old.

According to Giuffre, a businessman Jeffrey Epstein and a friend of this Ghislaine Maxwell forced Giuffre into sex with the prince.

AFP says Giuffre ‘s lawyer has now informed the judge that the parties have reached a settlement in out – of – court mediation. The lawyer did not disclose the financial terms of the contract.

However, lawyers on both sides said Prince Andrew plans to donate a substantial amount of money to Giuffre’s charity. The organization supports the rights of victims of sexual crimes.

The text received by the court states that the prince “was never intended to blacken Giuffre”. The Prince also understands that “Giuffre has suffered both as a recognized victim of exploitation and as a target of unfair public attacks”.

Prince Andrew also announces his remorse for his connection to Epstein and praises the courage of Giuffre and other survivors to defend themselves and others.

Epstein, accused of sexual offenses, died in his prison cell in New York in 2019 while he awaited the trial. Epstein’s death is considered suicide.

Last December, a jury in the United States found Maxwell guilty of several sexual offenses.

New Yorker the court had ruled in January that a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew was pending. It was a civil lawsuit in which Giuffre claimed damages.

No criminal charges have been brought against Prince Andrew, so he could not have been sentenced to imprisonment, for example.

The prince has denied all allegations.

Reuters according to Buckingham Palace did not want to comment on the news of the agreement between Prince Andrew and Giuffre. The trial would have been very embarrassing for the royal family.

Prince Andrew has been forced to relinquish his military titles and royal representation earlier this year due to the uproar.