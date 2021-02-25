ROYAL PARI

Díaz will debut on the bench of Bolivian ‘real estate’, from Wilstermann from Cochabamba, a team from which several reinforcements hired by Royal Pari for the new season also came out.

Among them are the Paraguayan Ismael Benegas, the bolivians Didí Torrico Y Antonio Melgar or the Argentine Esteban Orfano, who could be part of the starting team before the ‘Cacique’.

Diaz is also likely to include the Brazilian forward from the start. Jefferson Tavares and the Argentine Joel Amoroso, who previously played in the Peruvian Melgar.

Royal Pari had to resort to friendly matches with local teams to prepare, in the absence of the Apertura tournament that will just start next March.

The ‘real estate’ promoted to the Bolivian First Division in 2017 and since then played a South American Cup in 2019, reaching the round of 16, while this will be his first time in the Libertadores before an experienced Guaraní with 19 participations.