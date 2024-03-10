Royal | News agencies warn: Princess Catherine's photo may have been edited

The photo was posted on the social media account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday. Brittihovi has not yet commented on the picture.

News agencies AFP and Reuters have retracted the photo they forwarded of the Princess of Wales About Catherine and of her three children. According to news agencies, the picture has probably been edited.

The photo was published on Sunday on the account of the Prince and Princess of Wales' messaging service in X. In the picture, Catherine is sitting outside on a chair and her children are around her Louis, George and Charlotte.

The photo is the first the British royals have shared of Catherine since she underwent tummy tuck surgery in mid-January.

Other Helsingin Sanomat, for example, often uses images provided by AFP and Reuters in its articles. From a picture to a news story HS had picked up a picture of Catherine from the messaging service X, as the news agencies had also done.

There is nothing amazing about editing pictures in itself. Helsingin Sanomat, as well as other media, carry out routine technical processing for the photos and videos they publish, which is related to e.g. color balancing.

However, journalistic manners do not include adding anything to the images or removing anything from them. However, for example, the car's registration number or the person's face may be covered in the images to protect them.

Princess according to the news agencies, the picture has apparently been edited in a way that is not journalistically sustainable.

The news agency AP, among others, has also withdrawn the photo from its distribution. The picture shows According to AP at least “inconsistencies in the position of Princess Charlotte's left hand”.

AP did not reach the British royals for comment on the photo. The British news agency PA Media is not the British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC including have pulled the picture out. However, PA Media has tried to reach the representatives of the court to tell about the background of the picture.