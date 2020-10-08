Royal King Harald of Norway undergoes heart surgery

The king fell ill in the past.

Norwegian 83-year-old king Harald will undergo heart surgery, the royal palace said on Thursday, according to news agencies.

Harald has been ill before. In January, he was hospitalized for dizziness. Just a month earlier, he was being treated in hospital for a viral infection.

In 2003, the king was reported to have bladder cancer. In 2017 to the Norwegian news agency went to the news a worse-sized blunder when NTB published the news of the king’s death.

It was a technical failure, said NTB’s news editor Be Kristian Bjellaanes for Norwegian media.

“This is a very unfortunate mistake that obviously should not have happened,” Bjellaanes told the newspaper Aftenposten. “There has been a technical failure. We are still looking for a reason. This is a bad day, and we deeply regret what happened. ”

The current Norwegian royal couple has paid an official state visit to Finland three times, in 2016, 1993 and 2007. In addition, Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visited Finland in 2013.

Harald has been King of Norway since 1991. She married a nobleman in 1968 Sonja Haraldsen, and the incident was the buzz of the time. The marriage was opposed, and Harald threatened to relinquish his right to the crown if the union was not accepted. The couple has two children.