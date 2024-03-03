Royal | King Harald of Norway has returned home from a Malaysian hospital

King Harald was being treated in a Malaysian hospital.

Norwegian king Harald has been discharged from a Malaysian hospital on Sunday, according to the Norwegian media news agency Reuters.

According to the Norwegian media, the king was transported back home on an evacuation plane, Reuters reports. The Norwegian Defense Forces have been responsible for the arrangements for the flight.

The king was treated in the hospital for an infection. He also received a temporary pacemaker. The 87-year-old king was on vacation on the island of Langkawi when he was hospitalized.

KING Harald has been hospitalized several times in recent years. He has been the king of Norway since 1991.

King Harald, who has been on the throne for more than three decades, has announced that despite his deteriorating health, he does not intend to give up the crown. He repeated his position after the Queen of Denmark Margaret had unexpectedly abdicated in mid-January.