Royal | Investigators: Russian propaganda network fueled conspiracy theories about Catherine

British investigators linked the accounts of the messaging service X, which spread rumors and conspiracies, to the Russian propaganda network known as Doppelgänger.

Conspiracy theories Princess of Wales Catherine's had time to talk about his health for a long time before the video published last week in which he said he had cancer.

Conspiracy theories were also picked up by Russian actors spreading disinformation. Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC and news channels CNN and NBC News.

Professor, head of the Crime and Security Research Institute at the British Cardiff University Martin Innes says that it was easy for Russian actors to get involved in the already wildly spinning rumor mill.

Innes and his colleagues investigated the backgrounds of 45 accounts that were active in the messaging service X, all of which pointed to Russian disinformation campaigning. Researchers have been analyzing Russia's information influence for years.

Innes and his researchers connected the accounts to a Russian propaganda network, which is called Doppelgänger. The network has actively spread fake news campaigns, the goal of which has been to reduce the support given to Ukraine.

Researchers According to

The accounts were apparently created in several batches, and some of them had previously been used to spread pro-Russia or anti-Ukraine content. Conspiracy theories had been spread through the accounts, including the President of France About Emmanuel Macron.

According to Innes, the accounts used hashtags related to Princess Catherine to amplify rumors and undermine people's trust in, among other things, the British government and the monarchy. According to Innes, already existing stories were ideal tools that were easy for actors to utilize.

“These accounts were used to comment on allegations related to the Princess of Wales, through them they presented material disparaging Ukraine about the war and emphasized the integrity of the Russian presidential election,” Innes said.