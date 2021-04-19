Reconciliation has begun between Prince Harry, Prince William and their father, Prince Charles under the arbitration of Queen Elizabeth. The peace talks lasted at least 1 hour between all of them and immediately after the moving funeral of the Duke of edinburgh at Windsor Palace.

The first request of Prince Felipe is being fulfilled to repair a Royal Family that has left its crisis and its rift in view, when its subjects do not have the same adhesion as before.

Then the father and the two sons continued talking for two hours, alone. But surely a long conversation has just begun to clarify the allegations of racism, abandonment of Harry and Meghan by the courtiers and ignore their suicidal thoughts “so as not to affect the institution.” A difficult reckoning, after the bombastic interview of the Sussexes on CBS, which saw 12 million people.

Amid the grief, as the pomp of the military ceremony faded and the other 24 guests returned home because of the Covid, Harry and William spoke, supported by Prince Charles, their father, and the real broker, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and a psychologist by profession. Camila, the next queen consort, stayed only a few minutes and left the room to leave them alone.

Two hours of conversation

The group initially remained locked in conversation, no doubt comforting the Queen, in her darkest moment. Nothing transcended. But Prince Harry, who was leaving for Los Angeles on Monday with his own security team, could postpone his departure until after Wednesday, when the queen turns 95, to accompany her.

The image of the two brothers, in jaqué, behind their grandfather’s coffin, had put the eyes of the world on them and their dissent, which forced Prince Harry and Meghan, his wife, to leave Britain and the Royal Family. Thirteen million of Brits watched the ceremony.

From California, the Sussexes had accused them of racism and having abandoned them. Even in the famous interview on CBS, Meghan related that one of the members of the royal family, who were neither the queen nor the dead duke, asked about the baby’s skin color and they suggested that he would not be a prince.

The shots of the brothers were rare, distant, like the images of pain of the Royal Family. Photo: AFP

In those eight minutes of walking Harry and William did not meet their eyes. But Prince Harry perceived the brutal indifference of the rest of the Royal Family: Princess Anne, her aunt and whoever would have commented on the color of the baby’s skin, did not speak to him. Neither did the Earls of Wessex, Sophie and Edward, the Queen’s son.

The only one who sympathized was Prince Andrew, disgraced by Epstein’s pedophilia affair, and his daughter and cousin Eugenie, to whom he lent his Frogmore Cottage house to live with his new family, when he decided to settle in California. She put him in for his quarantine and told him the family news.

The most important funeral of all

The television director of the ceremony had precise instructions: the dispute of the brothers and young princes could not overshadow farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh. The shots of the brothers were rare, distant, like the images of pain of the Royal Family. Long shots, discreet. They looked inscrutable. Harry was marching at a military pace. William’s jaws were clenched. In their midst, the queen’s eldest grandson, Peter Philips, as a referee, at the request of his grandmother.

At the end of the ceremony, William, Harry and Kate marched together and the camera, without sound, reflected that Harry was talking to Kate and then she was withdrawing for the two brothers to talk.

Prince Charles found a trick to get the brothers talking: he sent all the cars outside so Harry and William would have to walk together and talk for 200 meters, until reaching the palace. The guests decided to walk towards the exit.

Family gathering

When all the guests had left, this “little monarchy” that Prince Charles wants to form met for the first time, since they were all together in Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey 13 months ago and the rift was brutally exposed. .

The Sussexes never returned: Harry was stripped of his honorary military posts and the right to wear his uniform, even though he was a veteran of Afghanistan. They did not accept his proposal to be a “Flexy-Royal” , without support from taxpayers. They also did not receive the promised financial support from the Duchy of Cornwall, which runs every Prince of Wales for himself and his family, including his son Harry.

On that glorious spring Saturday and at the same time immensely sad for the Crown, it was the first time they were all together, after the neutron bomb of the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry had said publicly that he felt “let down” by his father. ” He accused him and the Duke of Cambridge, the two heirs to the throne, of being “caught up” in the monarchy.

The scandal interview. Photo: dpa

Amid a scandal she never imagined, the queen said those “serious allegations” would be dealt with. “privately” but that “the memories of the events may vary”, questioning the version of the Sussex diplomatically.

Now the new furious were Prince Charles, who argued that he had helped the Sussexes beyond what he could, and William, because Meghan had involved his wife, Kate, in the interview. .

The sovereign wants peace

Queen Elizabeth has survived many crises: from King Edward’s abdication and her father’s assumption of the throne, her obligation to be the heir, and her father’s death, which brought her to the throne at a young age.

They were joined by clashes with Winston Churchill, who changed her husband’s Mountbatten surname to Windsor, and the courtiers, who limited Prince Philip’s wishes for modernization to the Royal Household.

Then came the divorces of their children, Diana’s death, the fall in popularity of the Royal House, amid the theories about the reasons for his car accident in Paris, the accusations to Prince Andrew of pedophilia. Finally joined the Megxit, that decided the exile of the Dukes of Sussex and the departure of the only mestizo of the Royal House, in the XXI century.

Queen Elizabeth II, during the funeral. Photo: AFP

But when she turns 95, she wants to leave family peace as an inheritance. He promised it to the Duke of Edinburgh, the Patriarch of the Royal Family. A reconciled House of Windsor, that resolves its differences. Those conversations have already started and she will have the last word.

Will die sovereign and deciding. There will be no Regency in decisions. The Sandringham Summit, which ejected Prince Harry, hurt the reputation and humanity of the Royal Family once again. It again divided the country, like Brexit, between the old and the new generation in front of the case, between British whites and English minorities, in the kingdom and in the Commonwealth on the attitude taken towards Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry regularly talks to his grandmother, the queen and he did so with Prince Philip, even after the interview. She called him directly after hearing it. He will rely on her in this negotiation, which will be more familiar than courteous. If something was clear in the interview it is the role of courtiers on your departure.

Any decision about Harry’s future will be made by his grandmother, with the monarchy as a defense in sight. Prince Charles will carry out a “soft” regency, for international, ceremonial trips, but power will remain in the hands of Elizabeth II until his death.

“If someone is the engine of a reconciliation, it will be the sovereign,” insist the sources. “But while the conversations may have started, they were brief.”

Harry in Britain

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was unable to travel because she is expecting her baby in early June. But a wreath of wildflowers, with whites and blues, representing the Greek national flower, lavender they were sent by her, with a letter written in his perfect handwriting. She knew how to earn a living as a professional calligrapher. He watched the funeral from his home in Montecito.

Prince Harry, who is staying at Frogmore Cottage, next door to Windsor Palace and where his grandmother walks with her two new puppies, might have taken the opportunity for a last word with the queen before heading home.

This Monday the official duel in Great Britain ends. “Uncle Harry” would like to see George, Charlotte and Louis, his nephews and children William and Kate. Also to some of his friends. But no one wants to leak information to prevent photographers from following you.

Despite his private security, Prince Harry has been protected by Britain’s Scotland Yard since he arrived. “Like any high-profile individual, an assessment is done to assess risk and threat and, in the circumstances, there is no question that the Duke receives personal protection“explained a police source.

Tribute to Diana

Prince Harry has promised to be back in the UK in July for the opening of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace, London. The first royal tribute, when the frustrated queen who was not going to turn 60.

Queen Elizabeth will return to her activities next week. A summit of Prince Charles and his son William, in the coming weeks, will decide how many members of the monarchy will remain active in “The Firm”, how many patronages they will accept and what will be the role of the Dukes of Wessex, who will occupy the place left by the Sussex in the royal activities.

Annual entries will drop dramatically because there are not enough members of the Royal Family for so many activities. Currently 15 members of the Royal Family participate in 3000 ceremonies yearly.

