Royal | Harry and Meghan were evicted from their wedding gift home in Windsor

The Duke and Duchess were ordered to hand over the property shortly after Harry’s memoir was published.

Prince Harry and the duchess Meghan have been evicted from their Windsor estate, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Wednesday.

The news agency AFP reports on the matter, among others.

Frogmore Cottage, on royal grounds, was the late Queen’s of Elizabeth II a wedding present for the duke couple. Harry and Meghan renovated the property, which is reported to be worth 2.4 million pounds, or about 2.7 million euros.

According to previously published newspaper reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ordered to hand over their properties in January just days after Harry’s memoir Deputy (Eng. Spare) was published.

British newspapers The Sun and The Daily Telegraph say that Harry’s father, the King Charles III has offered Frogmore Cottage to her brother, the Prince to Andrew.

Harry and Meghan would thus lose their only royal residential property in Britain. According to The Sun, the couple are now planning how to get their assets transferred from the UK to the US.

The couple has been living in California since 2020 after retiring from court life.

British courts captious Deputy broke sales records at the time of its release, but at the same time Harry’s popularity declined in both the United States and Britain.

Harry’s uncle Andrew, on the other hand, has had a bad reputation for years, as he is known to have been accused of sexual crimes Jeffrey Epstein as a close friend. As a result of the scandal, Andrew stopped his representative duties at court.

Andrew himself has also been accused of sexual misconduct, but the prince settled a civil suit against him in the United States last year.

Duke couple unofficial biographer Omid Scobie wrote on Yahoo News based on his sources that the Duke and Duchess have been given “until early summer” to hand over Frogmore Cottage.

According to Scobie, time was given only weeks at first, but the couple was given a grace period until Charles’ coronation has been celebrated in May. However, the invitation to the coronation has not yet been heard.

Buckingham Palace refused to comment on the allegations related to Frogmore Cottage, AFP reports.