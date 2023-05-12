In a statement to Reuters, Al-Sheikh added, “We affirm our confidence in the stability and potential of the US market. Despite the current fluctuations, we have identified a number of distinct investment opportunities that we plan to pursue,” according to the Emirates News Agency.

It is noteworthy that the business of the Royal Group and its subsidiaries cover many sectors, including health care, real estate, construction, artificial intelligence, technology, hospitality, media, and others.

Sheikh Tahnoon said, “I confirm that Royal Group does not support or engage in short selling in the market,” referring to the recent market speculation.

“We believe in investing for the long term and actively seeking opportunities that create meaningful and sustainable impact,” he added.