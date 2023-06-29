Dhe first in line to the British throne, Prince William (41), can look forward to a whopping salary increase in his first full year as Prince of Wales. According to official Palace figures released on Thursday, William will earn £24million (€28million).

In the past tax year (April 5), William received “only” 5.9 million pounds (6.8 million euros), because until the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the income of the Duchy of Cornwall, how the land and real estate fund of the British heir to the throne is called, nor his father King Charles (74).

Overall, UK monarchy spending has risen for the second year in a row. This is shown by the annual report of the “Sovereign Grant” – that’s what the state pot for the tasks of the Royals is called. According to the report, spending in the 2022/23 financial year increased by £5.1m, or 5 per cent, to £107.5m (€124.4m). Royal advisors blamed the change of throne after the death of Elizabeth II as well as inflation and the ongoing costs of the years of renovation of Buckingham Palace.

More than a million pounds for helicopter flights

The individual items showed a mixed picture. The royal family’s travel expenses fell by £600,000 to £3.9m. Conversely, property management and management costs increased by £1.3m to £2.4m and staff costs by £3.4m to £27.1m. This was also due to a salary increase of 5 to 6 percent.







Individual points stand out: the royal couple spent more than £140,000 on the charter flights for their visit to Germany in March alone. The Royals spent more than a million pounds on 179 helicopter flights. A single domestic British charter flight from Aberdeen in Scotland to Northolt Air Base in London cost almost £25,700.

In total, the so-called Sovereign Grant was 86.3 million pounds, as in the previous year. Of this, £51.8m is earmarked for the official duties of the King and his household and £34.5m for ongoing refurbishments. The difference to the royal expenses was financed by reserves.

The palace’s chief financial officer, Michael Stevens, as the so-called keeper of the privy purse, spoke of a “year of mourning, change and celebration such as our nation has not seen in seven decades”. The reporting period included the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, the period of mourning for the Queen’s death and the beginning of the reign of the new King Charles III, but not his coronation.







Will Prince Andrew move into Harry and Meghan’s former estate?

Meanwhile, the Republic organization, which advocates for the abolition of the monarchy, presented its own figures. According to her, the royals are far more expensive for taxpayers. As a result, the total cost, including police protection and other expenses, is £345m (€399m). “That’s enough to pay 13,000 new nurses or teachers,” said Republic boss Graham Smith, according to a statement.

The palace just missed its self-imposed goal of filling at least ten percent of its employees with applicants from an ethnic minority. By 2025, the proportion is expected to rise to 14 percent.

With the presentation of the report, it was also announced that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have given up their British second home on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally moved out of their former home, Frogmore Cottage, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan live in Meghan’s native California with their two children and have rarely returned since leaving the UK in 2020, including for the funeral of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II last September. They continued to use their former residence, Frogmore Cottage, for their visits to Britain. According to British media reports, however, in January – a few days after the publication of Harry’s autobiography – they were asked to finally vacate the country house.

In March, a spokesman for the couple confirmed that King Charles III. demanded the return of the residence. Harry and Meghan’s biographer, Omid Scobie, said at the time, citing a source close to the couple, that the two had “until the beginning of summer” to have their remaining belongings collected at Frogmore Cottage.

Now the excerpt is complete. Presenting the Royal House’s annual financial report on Thursday, Palace official Michael Stevens said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had vacated Frogmore Cottage. The £2.4million (€2.7million) renovation that Harry and Meghan received from taxpayers’ money to remodel the country house after their wedding would have been fully repaid.

The palace has not yet announced who will live in Frogmore Cottage in the future. According to British media reports, King Charles III. offered the property as a new home to his brother Prince Andrew, who had fallen out of favor with allegations of abuse.