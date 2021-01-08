QUEEN Letizia stepped into the new year in style as she joined the King to celebrate Epiphany Day.

The royal mother-of-two, 48, put on a typically glamorous display as she chaired the ‘Pascua Militar’ alongside her husband.

The Queen of Spain followed tradition by wearing a full length black skirt for the occasion meanwhile King Felipe looked dashing in full military regalia.

The couple donned white face masks at the prestigious ceremony, held every year on January 6 to mark the recapture of Menorca from the British in 1782.

It takes place in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace of Madrid and marks the first annual appointment on the official agenda of the Casa del Rey.

In the Throne Room Letizia Carolina Herrera cashmere cape to reveal a glamorous white silk blouse with striking contrasting buttons down one side.

Epiphany celebrations are held across the country, with Spaniards marking the occasion with presents, cakes and parades.

Falling on the twelfth day of Christmas, the holiday is often considered even more important than December 25.

Also known as El Día de los Reyes (Day of the Kings) Christians remember it as the day baby Jesus was seen for the first time by the Magi or Three Kings.

Before COVID-19 restricted gatherings, Spain marked the occasion with spectacular parades or ‘cabalgatas’.

Actors dressed up as the Three Kings would ride decorative floats and processions would spill out onto Spanish streets.

Children even leave their shoes outside the door so that the Three Kings will fill them with presents

Spanish families also typically tuck into a Roscón de Reyes, a Three Kings cake baked in a ring and decorated with candied fruit and sometimes containing a small figurine of the baby Jesus inside.