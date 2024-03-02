Shock in the Royal Family: the husband of King Charles' cousin died, perhaps by suicide

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, died of a “traumatic head injury” and a gun was found near his body in an outbuilding of his parents' Cotswolds house, the Daily Mail writes without explicitly hypothesizing suicide which, at this point, seems the most probable hypothesis. Thomas Kingston, 45, was found at his family's country villa on Sunday evening and a post-mortem revealed the cause of death, Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard.

The father found him after forcing entry into a locked building, after Kingston had gone to lunch with his parents, Coroner Katy Skerrett said. Police and paramedics were called to the scene after a family member made a 999 call. Police said Kingston's death was not suspicious.

The widow Lady Windsor paid tribute to her husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who brightened the lives of all who knew him” and calling his death a “great shock to the whole family”. .

Escaped an attack in Iraq in which 22 people died, Kingston – whose name had also been linked in the past to that of Pippa Middleton, when the sister of the Princess of Wales was still single – currently worked in finance and had joined Devonport Capital in 2017, a company specialized in supporting companies in emerging economies or in post-conflict contexts.

Known as Ella to her friends, Lady Gabriella was eighteenth in line to the throne when she was born. over the years it has slipped beyond 50th. This did not prevent her from being in the spotlight almost constantly, loved in particular by Queen Elizabeth II who granted her a wedding in grand style in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle: she dressed in Luisa Beccaria, he in a morning suit order, the wedding took place in 2019, just a year after that of Harry and Meghan. Prince Philip, who was already very ill, did not want to miss the ceremony with a fleeting appearance.

The couple had gotten engaged in the summer of the previous year; And as married they had frequently appeared at family gatherings of the royal family (even if not 'working members'). They last appeared in public on Valentine's Day, sporting matching royal blue and black outfits, smiling and seemingly happy at an event to celebrate Shakespeare held at Grosvenor House, which Queen Camilla also attended.

According to some media, the death of Kingston – also considered a friend of Prince William, heir to the British crown – was not the reason why the Prince of Wales had withdrawn at the last minute and did not participate in the religious service in memory of former king of Greece, Constantine II, ceremony held in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, the in-laws were present at the ceremony: with glassy faces, they put duty before pain and returned to the chapel that had seen them beaming at their daughter's wedding to Kingston just five years ago.