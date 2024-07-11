The public will be able to access 19 rooms in the east area of ​​the historic building, built in 1849; tickets cost from R$520

O Buckingham Palacethe official residence of the British royal family, opens its east wing for visits for the first time, starting on July 14. Built in 1849 to house Queen Victoria’s family, this is the area of ​​the property where the balcony used by monarchs to greet their subjects during official ceremonies is located.

The guided tour lasts 45 minutes. The ticket costs around R$520 per person. The first visit, scheduled for Sunday (14.Jul.2024), already has all the tickets. Tickets Sold Out.

During the visit, the public will be able to appreciate the room that extends to the famous central balcony, as well as 18 rooms used for official ceremonies, out of the 200 rooms that make up the eastern area. The decor follows a Chinese theme, with furniture and works of art that total 3,000 items from the Royal Collection.

However, according to the Royal Collection Trust, visitors will not be allowed access to the main balcony.