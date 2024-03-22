Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, announced on March 22 that she has cancer. The news has shaken not only the British royal family, but also fans around the world. Faced with this difficult situation, prominent royal figures, including the King Charles III and the dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Marklehave issued emotional messages of solidarity towards Kate, demonstrating strength and unity in times of adversity.

What is Kate Middleton's health status?

The British Royal House announced that Kate Middleton She underwent abdominal surgery a few months ago. Given this, a certain secrecy was maintained regarding the state of health of the Princess of Wales, which gave rise to speculation and rumors by the world press.

This March 22, it has been confirmed that the wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, suffers from cancer and is receiving chemotherapy treatment. This information was revealed by Kate herself in a statement, in which she thanked her for her good wishes and continued support over the past few months.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, post-operative tests They found there was cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and now I'm in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate initially said.

“Of course, this came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing our best to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time… It has taken us “It's time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that's appropriate for them, and reassure them that I'm going to be okay,” Middleton added.

What did the royal family say when they found out that Kate Middleton has cancer?

He King Charles IIIin a gesture of solidarity and concern, has issued an official statement expressing its unconditional support for Kate Middleton. The monarch has highlighted the duchess's strength and fighting spirit, ensuring that the entire royal family is united in supporting Kate during this challenging time.

Despite past tensions and physical distance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, have shown their support for Kate Middleton. In a message shared through their social networks, the couple expressed their love and support for the duchess.

Harry and Meghan Markle He has also called for privacy and respect as Kate faces this personal situation. “We wish health and healing for her and her family, and we hope they can do so privately and peacefully,” she said.