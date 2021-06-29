Royal Family, Lady Diana: a statue to remember “the Princess of the People”

There will be no Prince Charles, who with a few words of circumstance escaped a commitment that he considered embarrassing, but the whole of the United Kingdom will be there, at least virtually.

The inauguration of the statue dedicated to Lady Diana, “the People’s Princess”, is heralded as one of the most heartfelt events of the year, not only for the British.

Diana Spencer would have turned 60 on 1 July, but a tragic fate prematurely interrupted her life in the Alma tunnel in Paris, in 1997.

His terrible death still arouses doubts and speculations: in recent days it emerged that Carlo was questioned about the famous note left by Diana, in which he feared the risk that her husband might combine a fake car accident to delete it.

His relationship with Dodi Al Fayed, who also died in the crash, had seriously embarrassed her Royal Family and this circumstance was also recalled in the recent interview-scandal of Meghan Markle to Oprah Winfrey, in which racism was openly talked about, both towards Diana’s partner and towards the first child of Meghan and Harry.

The young member of the Windsor family will meet again side by side with his brother William, after the stormy discussions of the last few weeks related to Meghan and the birth of her second child Lilibet Diana.

There will be no wives – even the wise one Kate Middleton he has opted for a diplomatic absence – and we hope there will be no animosity, like at the funeral of Prince Consort Philip. The intention is to worthily celebrate a figure who has been able to revive the popularity of Royal Family even in the most difficult years and which for his tireless work of charity and solidarity towards the needy is still very much regretted.