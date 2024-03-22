William has worked hard to protect his family, from the public and the media. He doesn't want to do it, but he has to intervene with a statement: he and Kate are angry

They are bitter, because their reputation is now destroyed. They would be speaking for the first time William and Kate, angry about what is happening. The couple could soon arrive with a statement on the scandal that has involved their family, in a delicate moment in which Catherine just needed tranquility for her convalescence. Convalescence that would be about to end: she would, in fact, have started working from home again.

“It's time to put an end to all these conspiracy theories“, this would be the position of William and Kate, after the debate on the health conditions of the Princess and all the related scandals. What upset them, in particular, was the attempt by three employees of the London Clinic to steal Catherine's medical records. We remember, in fact, that she underwent surgery in this hospital on January 18th.

The royal expert Rebecca English in the Daily Mail he would have said that the future King and Queen would run out of patience. They would, in fact, be ready to issue a public statement to explain everything that happened and immediately put an end to theories and conspiracies.

The journalist says that William doesn't want to expose himself, but there are many things he would like to say. It was difficult for him to see his wife's reputation destroyed by public opinion. A bit like what happened to his mother, Lady Diana. The Prince would be “angry, frustrated and deeply disappointed by what has happened in recent weeks”. He hopes it can all end.

The future King has always made sure that his family is protected from the media and the public. Now he finds himself in difficulty faced with this situation. Easter is approaching, however, and in one of the rare press releases there was talk of a return of Kate Middleton. She will probably return soon after her husband's declaration.

A note from Kensington Palace, however, lets it be known that in the meantime the future Queen has not been idle. The spokesperson of the Prince and PrincessIn fact, he said that in recent days Catherine has started working again. From home, though.

“The Princess of Wales is working from home on her childhood project Shaping Us”, These are the few words that the spokesperson said to the Telegraph, perhaps to try to stop all the rumors and conspiracies floating around Kate's mysterious illness and her convalescence at the Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.