Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, celebrates his second birthday on May 6. Despite the fact that her parents distanced themselves from their official duties in British royalty, the Queen Isabel ll and the members of the Royal Family did not forget to greet him on this special date.

It was through social networks that the English monarch extended a warm congratulations to her great-grandson, and so did Prince William and Kate middleton on his official Instagram account.

The communications office decided to disseminate Isabel’s wishes along with one of the first official photographs of the famous couple with, who was then, their newborn first-born.

“We wish Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy second birthday.” The publication reads that it has reached almost 700,000 reactions on the platform.

Royal Family greets Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on his birthday

The dukes of cambridge They also dedicated this message to the first son of Harry and Meghan Markle, but they decided to share the photograph that the Royal Family took on the day they baptized Archie.

Royal Family greets Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on his birthday

Prince Harry reunites with the Royal Family at Philip’s funeral

The Prince Philip of Edinburgh He lost his life on April 9 at the age of 99 due to natural causes and after presenting heart problems. The funeral of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II took place on the 17th of that same month and Prince Harry, his grandson, was able to meet again with the Royal Family at that honorary event.

The now businessman returned home more than a year after leaving the royal functions and without the company of his wife Meghan Markle. The obvious estrangement and cold treatment between Harry and William, second in line to the British throne, generated controversy among the local press.

Royal Family, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.