Royal Enfield, the country’s leading performance bike manufacturer, is soon to launch the next generation model of its best selling motorcycle Classic 350 in the market. Recently this bike has been spotted during testing. Some of whose pictures have gone viral on the internet. Along with these pictures, some special things related to this bike have also been revealed.

The new Classic 350 is designed by the company on the Modular J platform. Although the base of its design will be the same as the current model, the company is making some cosmetic changes in it. It will have round shape headlight, chrome rear view mirror, teardrop shape turn indicators and chrome plated exhaust as before. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the company will give alloy wheels or spoke wheels.

Apart from this, LED Day Time Running Lights, Semi Digital Instrument Clusters will also be given in this bike. It is believed that the platform used in this bike will give the bike even better riding. Vibration of this bike will also be less than before. The weight of the bike is also expected to be reduced.

You will get this engine: As far as the engine is concerned, the company will use the engine of 350 cc capacity in this bike, which is equipped with advanced SOHC setup. It is expected that this engine will generate power of 20.2 bhp and torque of 27 Nm. It will include a 5-speed gearbox. The power output of the engine will be better than the current model.

The company may also include Bluetooth connectivity feature in this new Classic 350 of Royal Enfield, which will allow your bike to connect to your smartphone. Apart from this, dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) will also be given in this bike. Although it is difficult to say anything about its price before the launch, experts believe that the company can launch this bike between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.