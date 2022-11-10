Royal Enfield already had the Meteor cruiser in its range, but a 350cc mono-cylinder of twenty horsepower is not immediately a machine that invites you to take long journeys. With the standing twin already doing its job in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield built the Super Meteor 650.

47 hp and 52 Nm are still not values ​​to beat back (especially not when you know that the Super Meteor 650 weighs a solid 241 kilograms ready to drive), but the air/oil-cooled parallel twin with single overhead camshaft from 648cc should give a little more rest on longer journeys than such a monocylinder that constantly has to do its utmost. Harris Performance developed the bicycle part: a tubular steel frame with a large wheelbase of 1,500 mm. The 43mm upside down fork offers 120mm of travel and is non-adjustable, the rear of the new Enfield relies on a pair of preload adjustable stereo springs with 101mm of travel. The front wheel is a 19” copy, the rear is a 16” copy.

To slow things down, you will probably also need some engine braking, because a single 320 mm front brake disc coupled with a double-piston caliper and a 300 mm rear brake disc with also a two-piston caliper could be a bit of a limit if you Weighing 241 kilos machine will be more sporty to drive. The headlight is an LED copy and you can connect the dashboard to your smartphone to get turn-by-turn navigation information. Enfield already has a laundry list of accessories available for the Super Meteor 650 because a cruiser must be able to be personalized. In that option list we find comfort seats for driver and passenger, a touring windshield, a sissy bar, luxurious footrests, side cases, a touring steering wheel and LED indicators.