Royal Enfield has unveiled its September sales figures. The company sold a total of 60,041 bikes in September 2020. Of this, 55,910 bikes are from India. The company managed to sell more bikes than last year. In September 2019, the company sold 54,858 units. At the same time, the company managed to register better sales than in August 2020.The company sold 47,551 units in August 2020. At the same time, 4,131 bikes were exported by the company. The company’s export rate was 11% lower as compared to September 2019. In September 2019, the company exported 4,642 bikes.

Awaiting Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Now the company is preparing to launch its Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in the 350cc segment. This bike will have many such features which have not been given in any bike of Royal Enfield till date. The price of this bike is expected to be around 1.8 lakh rupees.

Collision with Honda H’ness CB 350

This bike of Royal Enfield will compete with Honda’s recently launched Highness. Highness is launched by Honda with a price tag of Rs 1.90 lakh. The leaked photos show the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 bike in bright yellow color. It is like the bright color of the current Thunderbird 350X model. The leaked photos have shown that the bike will get a new circular instrument console, which has a small digital display screen. Apart from this, the bike will come with split seat, alloy wheels and big fuel tank. It has a ‘Meteor 350’ badging on its side panel.