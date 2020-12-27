The country’s leading performance bike manufacturer Royal Enfield launched its new cruiser bike Meteor 350 in the Indian market this year. Now the company is preparing to launch some new bikes in the market. According to media reports, many models ranging from Classic 350 to Himalayan will be introduced in a new avatar in 2021 next year. So let’s know about these bikes –

New Classic 350: The company’s best-selling model Classic’s new model can be introduced in the market next year. Recently this bike has been spotted during testing. According to the information, this new bike of the company has been designed on the J1-349 motor platform. In this bike, the company will also include the Navigator feature, which will make the bike better than the existing models.

Also read: Up to 5 thousand cashback on Honda Grazia 125 scooter, learn details

Hunter: Royal Enfield is likely to introduce its new bike Hunter in the market by next year. However, no information about this bike could be found right now. According to the information, this bike will be based on retro classic style. The company will use the engine of 350 capacity in this bike. It will be even more compact than the current Classic 350 model.

Himalayan 2.0: The company will also soon launch a new model of its famous adventure bike Himalayan. It is being said that it will be more powerful than the current model. The engine of 650 cc capacity can be used in this bike. However, no official information has been available from the company about the name of this bike.

Royal Enfield Roadster: The company may introduce the new Tweep Cylinder Cruiser motorcycle to the market next year. Recently, this bike has also been spotted during testing. It will also include some new features such as pull back style handlebar, teardrop fuel tank, split seats and alloy wheels. According to media reports, the company may name this bike as ‘Roadster’.