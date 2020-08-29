210 units of bikes are reserved for the UK market

Royal Enfield has launched a cool bike in the UK market. The company has launched a new Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition in the market here. The price of this powerful bike in the UK is 5,499 GBP (about 5.38 lakh rupees). Apart from the UK market, this bike has also been made available in many other markets of the world. Royal Enfield has already removed its 500cc line-up from the Indian portfolio.The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black is a limited-edition model and is limited to only 1,000 units. Out of 1,000 units of this bike, 210 units are reserved for the UK. To make the Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition more attractive, it has been given a unique paint scheme with two-tone matte black and gloss black color. In addition, gold pinstriping is provided on body panels and wheels.

499cc single-cindiller engine in the bike



In addition to the new paint scheme, the Limited Edition comes with mounting racks with accessories such as canvas panners, touring mirrors, rear seats and machined oil filler cap. The bike has a unique numbered plaque above the battery box. Apart from the exterior styling updates, no major changes have been made to the bike. The bike has a single-cylinder engine of 499cc, which generates power of 27.2PS and peak torque of 41.3Nm.

Disc brakes are given on both ends of the bike



The Limited-Spec Classic 500 has telescopic front forks and dual shocks at the rear. The bike has disc brakes on both ends, which work with dual-channel ABS for added safety. The Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition was available for sale in India until February 2020.