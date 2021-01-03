The last December of last year was much better for Royal Enfield, the country’s leading performance bike manufacturer. In the past December, there has been a full 37% increase in vehicle sales. The company’s vehicles have performed better in every sector, from the domestic market to exports.

According to the report released by the company, in the last December, the company has sold a total of 68,995 units of vehicles. Which was just 50,416 units last year. Sales of the company in the domestic market have increased by almost 35%, during this period the company has sold a total of 65,492 units as against 48,489 units in the month of November last year.

Apart from this, the export business has recorded the highest growth of 82%. The company has exported a total of 3,503 units of vehicles in the month of December. Which was 1,927 units in December of last year. The company has sold the most classic 350 models. The bike has been very popular with customers for a long time, with an initial price of Rs 1.61 lakh.

Vinod K Desari, CEO of Royal Enfield, said in a statement to the media that, we have prepared a product plan for the next 5 to 7 years and will market one product every quarter. The company is going to introduce several new bikes in the market this year, including the Next Generation model of the Classic 350.