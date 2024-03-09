Royal | Duchess Meghan says she can't understand the social hate spread by women

According to Duchess Meghan, some of the comments show that humanity has been forgotten. “That has to change.”

of Sussex of the duchess Meghan's according to her, a significant portion of the toxic social media commentary came during her pregnancy. Meghan spoke about the topic in a panel discussion held on Women's Day in Austin, Texas, British media reports, among other things The Guardian and BBC.

Meghan has a prince Harry's with two children, Archie and Lilibets.

The couple has become known for their difficult relationship with the public and the British court. The treatment received by Meghan in the British tabloids and in the court, in particular, made the two detach themselves from their royal duties and move to the United States.

Now Meghan says that the bullying and insults on social media and elsewhere online were at their peak when she was pregnant.

She found it particularly shocking that so many of the toxic comments come from women to other women.

“I can't understand it,” he said, according to The Guardian.

“What if it was a friend, mother or daughter? Then these things wouldn't be shared.”

Prince Harry was in the audience as his wife Meghan spoke.

Suit menMeghan, 42, who starred in the series, also said that she believes that in the digital world and in certain parts of the media, “we've forgotten our humanity, and that needs to change.”

He said he keeps his distance from following the commentary these days.

Meghan's and Harry's recounting of the details of his treatment—for example Oprah Winfrey in the interview and In Harry's biography In the deputy – have received widespread attention.

Recently, however, the news about the court has been dominated by the debate and the king Charles's that princess Catherine's health status.