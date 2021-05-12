Royal Crown sold for more than $ 1.6 million at auction in Switzerland

A crown of diamonds and pearls that the Italian royal family has passed on for generations for 1.5 million Swiss francs ($ 1.66 million) at an auction in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Sotheby’s said after the sale in Geneva that the price was one of the highest selling crowns in recent years.

The crown dates from the second half of the nineteenth century, and was given to Maria Vittoria of the Pozzo family, upon her marriage in 1867 to Amadeo I of the Savoy family, who later became king of Spain.

The crown consists of graduated rows of diamonds and natural pearls, and its price was estimated at between one and a million and a half dollars.

The largest Kashmiri sapphire to be auctioned was also sold, weighing 55.19 carats, and fetching 3.5 million francs.

The piece was part of a sapphire and diamond pin dating back to the 1930s. The pin contained another 25.97 carat Kashmiri sapphire.