Royal | Court expert: The British court lost credibility when the Prince and Princess of Wales forgot their grandmother's teachings

The British court now has a credibility problem, says Rob Jobson, who has followed the royal family for decades. The actions of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been naive.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, aka William and Catherine, with their children watching the festive parade last November. On the left stands William's aunt, Princess Anne.

Annamari Sipilä HS

9:49 am

London

Known British court reporter and royal expert Robert “Rob” Jobson scolds the young generation of British royals for their naivety and speed blindness.

March image editing commotion with its mild manifestations has eroded trust in the British court.