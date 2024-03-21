Thursday, March 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Royal | Court expert: The British court lost credibility when the Prince and Princess of Wales forgot their grandmother's teachings

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Royal | Court expert: The British court lost credibility when the Prince and Princess of Wales forgot their grandmother's teachings

The British court now has a credibility problem, says Rob Jobson, who has followed the royal family for decades. The actions of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been naive.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, aka William and Catherine, with their children watching the festive parade last November. On the left stands William's aunt, Princess Anne. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Zuma

Annamari Sipilä HS

London

Known British court reporter and royal expert Robert “Rob” Jobson scolds the young generation of British royals for their naivety and speed blindness.

March image editing commotion with its mild manifestations has eroded trust in the British court.

#Royal #Court #expert #British #court #lost #credibility #Prince #Princess #Wales #forgot #grandmother39s #teachings

See also  Aston Martin Vantage V12
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
He lost his balance and collapsed. Moments of fright, doctors forced to intervene

He lost his balance and collapsed. Moments of fright, doctors forced to intervene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result