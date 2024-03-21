Royal | Court expert: The British court lost credibility when the Prince and Princess of Wales forgot their grandmother's teachings

The British court now has a credibility problem, says Rob Jobson, who has followed the royal family for decades. The actions of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been naive.
Annamari Sipilä HS
London
Known British court reporter and royal expert Robert “Rob” Jobson scolds the young generation of British royals for their naivety and speed blindness.
March image editing commotion with its mild manifestations has eroded trust in the British court.
#Royal #Court #expert #British #court #lost #credibility #Prince #Princess #Wales #forgot #grandmother39s #teachings
Leave a Reply