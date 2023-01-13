Warm ties have existed between the Oranges and the Greek royal family for decades. During their holidays on the Greek coast, Willem-Alexander and Máxima, who own a beach villa there, spend a lot of time with Constantijn’s descendants. It is remarkable that Prince Constantijn, the youngest son of Beatrix, does not go to the funeral ceremony that is held just outside Athens. He is a goddaughter of the former monarch.

Several European royal houses have announced that they will come to the service in Athens on Monday. For example, the Spanish and Swedish royal couples travel to Greece. Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit, among others, are also present.

