Guest of the “4 Vérités” Thursday October 15, Ségolène Royal does not go “criticize in order to criticize “ Emmanuel Macron’s announcements the night before. The former socialist minister “thinks that we need to be individually responsible to protect ourselves collectively. We will all get there together. It’s fairly balanced, we avoided total reconfinement and reconfinement targeted at the elderly “.

“The goal is that hospitals are not saturated, but there is a big vacuum on caregivers. The caregivers, who have listened to the president, expect announcements in the coming days. The account is not there with the Ségur de la santé “, explains the president of Désir d’avenir pour la planet.

“Hospital services are in a dire situation. The staff are exhausted, demotivated. Caregivers cannot take their vacation. The recognition of their risk is not recognized and they are the least paid of the OECD countries “, she specifies.

“Emmanuel Macron cannot use a war vocabulary as a curfew or if we are at war we have to pay the soldiers who are at the front. A curfew is the deprivation of freedoms and individual and social control. It takes care and kindness. If there is too much repression, there will be rebellion “, develops Ségolène Royal.

“There will be no dispute if caregivers receive 50% more salary every month and if there are prospects. I think Emmanuel Macron made a mistake by saying that we have up to it. until next summer because it lowers the morale of business leaders “, believes the former presidential candidate.

“Since we have to organize society with the virus, we are not going to live without culture and without social interactions, we have to reflect with the professionals of the sectors who work in the evening. There is a lack of a health democracy. We could have shifted the hours, that is organized locally “, she assures.

“We must give the RSA to young people otherwise there will be misery delinquency, but ask them to train“in exchange, concludes Ségolène Royal.