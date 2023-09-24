Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The Classic was painted Blue and Gold! The Volcano erupted and burned the Rayados de Monterrey during their visit to the Tigres UANL, which ended up burying them in the Universitario stadium by delivering a tremendous victory in the Clásico Regio 133 in the Apertura 2023 of the MX League.

Before a crowd that beautified the San Nicolás de los Garza building with a champion ticket for the felines dedicated to the hated rival this Saturday, the venue had a feast that ‘Tano’ Ortiz will not be able to forget as it was his first defeat against the ‘U’ of Nuevo León.

When the whistle of the referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz, sounded, the royal rivalry began as the first yellow card arrived for Jesús Angulo. Robert Dante Siboldi already had a problem, because a mistake by his player could harm them in the Clásico Regio.

However, the concern was forgotten when on the stroke of half an hour André-Pierre Gignac, celebrating 300 games with the ‘U’ of Nuevo León, burst Nahuel Guzmán’s goal after Sebastián Córdova’s service to tie the record for Mario de Sousa ‘Bahia’.

Although the night was just beginning for the Tigres UANL, because in the second half the whistler scored a penalty on Sebastián Córdova when he was knocked down by Omar Govea. ‘Messie’ Gignac asked for the ball to get a flash that tricked ‘Patón’ into becoming the top scorer at the Cláscio Regio, with twelve goals.