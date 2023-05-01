Dubai (Union)

The Royal team was crowned champion of the second edition of the third division football competition for the 2022-2023 sports season, after reaching the 18th point in a goalless draw with the Elite Falcons team, in the match that brought them together today at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, within the matches of the second and final stage of the competition.

Al-Dhahra team defeated the Green Herons 1-0, while Al-Nujoom defeated Al-Wathba 2-1, in the same round matches.

The Al-Dhahra team won the title of runner-up in the league competition with 17 points. The Elite Falcons team, which ranked third (17 points), and the Al-Nujoom team in fourth place (10 points) qualified for the second-division league competition in the next sports season, provided they meet the required criteria.

Saif Majed Al Mansouri, member of the Football Association Board of Directors, Vice Chairman of the Competitions Committee of the Football Association, congratulated the Royal and Al Dahra teams, the champions and runners-up of the third division competition, and praised the efforts and strong competition in the competition, during which all teams presented good levels, which contributed to the success of the second edition in a row of the competition. Which the Competitions Committee seeks to develop by increasing the number of participants season after season in order to enrich its competitions.

Saif Majid Al-Mansoori congratulated the Elite Falcons and Al-Nujoom teams, who finished third and fourth, for their qualification for the second-division league competition, appreciating the efforts of all those in charge of this competition, both the teams that participated and the competent Football Association departments.

15 teams participated in the third division league competition for the current season, distributed into two groups, with 8 teams in the first group, and 7 teams in the second group, after which the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association decided, during its meeting held on November 1, 2022, to write off all the results of the Sporty FCV team. competition, due to his failure to attend two matches without providing an acceptable excuse, so that the second group becomes 6 teams only.

The participating teams played the first-round matches in a home-and-away system, and after the conclusion of the first-round rounds and according to the competition regulations, 6 teams from the first and second groups qualified for the second round of the competition, namely, Elite Falcons, Al-Dhahra and Green Herons from the first group, and Royal, Al-Wathba and Al-Nujoom from the second group.

The six teams played the second round matches in the league system of two stages, “back and forth.” The teams that won the first four positions qualified for the second-division league competition for the 2023-2024 sports season.

The teams qualified for the “second division”:

1 – Royal League Champion

2 – Al-Dhahirah and the summer of the league

3- Elite Falcons, third place

4- The fourth-ranked stars