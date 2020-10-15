The 31st match of the IPL is being played today between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. The match is being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The team is currently at the bottom of the points table, while Bangalore’s team is at number three with 10 points. RCB have won the toss and decided to bat first.

RCB Playing Eleven– Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain / wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh.

Punjab got just one win

Kings XI Punjab have won only one this season. He won that against Bangalore only. In this match, Rahul had a brilliant century and defeated Bangalore’s team by 97 runs. Punjab team will proceed with this confidence. At the same time, Bangalore will take the field with the intention of reaching the top in the score table.

Punjab has nothing to lose

The Punjab team now has nothing to lose. The team now needs to win in any case. It is expected that 41-year-old Gayle can get a place in the playing eleven in this match. Sharjah’s boundary is small and Gayle is now fit. However, if Gayle is in color, he can hit the ball across any field, but in Sharjah, a miss-hit can also cross the boundary.

Rahul’s highest run

KL Rahul (387) and Mayank Agarwal (337) are the highest run scorers for Punjab. But the problem is that they have not been converted into run points. The team has already lost six out of seven matches and losing one match and closing all doors for them.