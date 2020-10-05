The 19th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between the two teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in search of their first title. In this match being played at the International Stadium in Dubai, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. Before this match, the Delhi team suffered a big setback and veteran spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the entire season. Akshar Patel has been replaced in Playing-XI.

Playing-xi

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stonis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Harshal Patel, Akshar Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch , Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

The team that wins this match will reach the top Virat Kohli’s team has won three bouts in RCB four, while Delhi Capitals have also won 3 out of 4 bouts. Both teams will try to win this match and reach the top of the points table. Delhi’s team is quite balanced. Most of his players are in good form.

Some players are in formVirat Kohli had scored an unbeaten 72 not out in the match-winning match against Rajasthan Royals. He has returned to form, while Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 88 against Kolkata. Apart from him, Prithvi Shaw has two half centuries and Dhawan has also indicated to be in good rhythm. Iyer has scored 170 runs in 4 matches so far, while young opener Devdutt Padikkal has scored a total of 174 runs in the same number of matches.

How is the record

The two teams have played 24 matches in the IPL so far, of which RCB won 15 matches while Delhi won 8. One match was inconclusive.