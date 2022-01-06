Royal Brittihovi faces a tough problem: Where will Prince Andrew, who has lost his reputation forever, be disposed of?

The prince will no longer have a return to the mission of representation, even if the court decides what. Andrew could face an “internal exile” for the rest of his life. The shame of a favorite boy threatens to ruin the Queen’s platinum anniversary.

London

British court is a particularly difficult problem to solve this year: What to do with the prince To Andrewby entanglement sexual offense threatens to shake the monarchy itself.

The prince’s own reputation is unequivocally in shackles. For the court, the problem is more complicated.

Where to end up a 61-year-old prince who wore a couple convicted of sexual offenses years ago – a late businessman Jeffrey Epstein and recently received his own judgment Ghislaine Maxwellin – with?

Jeffrey Epstein and his wife Ghislaine Maxwell were subsequently convicted of sexual offenses at the Royal Farms in Balmoral, Scotland at the end of the last millennium. The couple have reportedly visited Balmoral several times at the invitation of Prince Andrew.

What to do with the duke with whom Virginia Giuffre claims to have had sex against her at the age of 17 against her will?

Manhattan court announced on Tuesday night he would soon decide whether the civil action against the prince was proceeding for further consideration.

However, the general mood in Britain is that Andrew will never have a return to the public again, no matter what happens in the trial itself.

“As heartbroken as it is for the queen, her second eldest son is considered [Andrew] order – and not just encourage – to abandon all hope of a reputation, ”wrote The Times in its editorial at the end of the year.

Prince Andrew has already been required to relinquish his military ranks. Photo from a military memorial service from September 2019.

The Timesin according to the palace should stop protecting the prince. The longer the legal process is lengthened, the greater the harm it may cause to the royal family.

The prince’s reputation cannot be restored even by a court decision in his favor.

“Duke [Andrew] denies doing anything wrong, but already what [hän] admits that he did – whatever he is said to have done – is enough to expel him once and for all. ‘

Royal Expert Robert Laceyn the assessment of the situation is only slightly more gracious.

“It’s hard to see [Andrew’lle] no role in the near future or in the medium term, ”Lacey told the BBC.

Prince Andrew resigned after taking office in the fall of 2019 To the BBC stomach interview about the Espstein scandal.

Since then, he has been seen mostly only at the wheel of his car, at church expeditions, or riding on royal farms. Andrew wasn’t even qualified Beatrice-daughter wedding portraits in the summer of 2020.

No real kicks can be given to the prince. Instead, there is now talk of “internal exile”.

Andrew has also been demanded to lose his title as “Duke of York”. The quorum is on the queen.

Prince Andrew is said to be Queen Elizabeth’s favorite child. Pictured is the queen giving her traditional Christmas Day speech last year.

Military circles have demanded that Andrew be deprived of military titles. Schooling for the Prince’s health makes officers feel embarrassed, The Times news in the beginning of January.

Prince Andrew is already the least popular person in the royal family.

British magazines have written about the prince’s lack of judgment, arrogance, and luxurious lifestyle.

Criticism has come from both the left and the right, such as the royal critical of The Guardian –from the magazine and the monarchy The Daily Mail –from the afternoon newspaper.

Andrew’n however, she is said to be the queen Elizabeth favorite child.

Now the favorite boy is threatening to ruin his 95-year-old mother platinum party. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s rise to power.

However, the titles are dominated by the mother’s embarrassed son instead of the mother.