The issue was reported by the British broadcaster BBC, among others.

Prince Harry and the Duchess Meghan Markle expecting their second child, several British media outlets reported on Sunday, including the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. The matter had been confirmed to the media by a spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex.

The first child of a couple who left Brittihovi and married in 2018 Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019. Markle said last fall to the public about the miscarriage he received last summer.

The couple withdrew from the duties of the British Royal House about a year ago. One reason for leaving the court and Britain was the nuanced attitude of the British media towards the couple.

Marklen was reported recently won a lawsuit against the British group Associated Newspapers, as excerpts were published from a private letter written by Markle to his father.