Royal Blood announces concert in Lima: why did they want to return to Peru and what do their fans teach them?

Royal Blood, the British duo made up of vocalist, bassist Mike Kerr and the drummer Ben Thatcher announce their return to Peru with a new album 'Back To The Water Below', whose songs will be played for the first time in their concert at Parque de la Expósito, Lima, Sunday, April 7. In an exclusive interview with La República, the vocalist said that the Latin American public has a special energy.

Mike Kerr He spoke about his experience in Peru, opening for the band The Killers in 2018. Since then, Kerr and Thatcher were immersed in the warmth of Peruvian fans. In addition, he revealed what he remembers most about our country.

—What motivated you to create the band 'Royal Blood'?

I always wanted to make music, it was something unthinkable. But in Royal Blood I discovered how to play the bass and, in the attempt to bring out the craziest sounds, led me to create the band and that's how it was born.

—What was the experience of being the opening act in 2018 for the group The Killers when they gave a concert in Peru?

Yeah, The show was incredible not only because the energy was spectacular but also because I have always been a fan of The Killers and what I remember most is how music could take me to places as wonderful as Peru. From Peru I remember the food.

—Is there any difference between the European, American and Latin audiences?

There is not much difference between the audiences; however, the South American public is an exception and I really don't wait for the moment to be able to get to Peru, because the energy of the South American public permeates the show and I receive feedback from the public.

—How do you choose the names of the albums?

When choosing an album name, It's like naming a band, it's almost the same process and it's about pinning what it means to them. However, with 'Back To The Water Below' it is the first time that it is not named after a song, but part of a lyric. Furthermore, what is sought is to convey the transversal meaning that exists in all the songs.

—Regarding this new album, is there a song that is your favorite, what is it and will all of your songs be heard at the next concert?

For the next concert in Lima they are going to play a group of these songs and the song I love the most is 'Pull Me Through', but it is a taste that can change, it is according to the number of times I play the song.

—Previously, you said you weren't following the Grammys, are you still not watching it?

I believe that there is no artist who thinks that to be one they have to win an award. However, it is good to feel rewarded, but it's something that doesn't keep me up at night, I'll just say that.

—Could you address your audience and invite them to your next concert?

Just a short message. We can't wait to return, it's been a long time. I can't wait to get back into the sunshine, play some rock and be with everyone again. We hope to see you very soon.

Royal Blood, British rock duo, rescues the difference between their Latin fans and their European fans. Photo: Royal Blood Instagram

