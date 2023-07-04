London (dpa)

Jude Bellingham revealed that former English soccer star David Beckham sent him a message, wishing him success, after joining Real Madrid.

Bellingham, 20, became the seventh British player to join Real Madrid, after the “royal” club concluded a deal to sign the player from Borussia Dortmund last June for 103 million euros ($112 million).

The list of British players who joined Real Madrid in its history also included Beckham, Gareth Bale and Michael Owen.

Beckham was perhaps the most prominent British player to join Real Madrid, when he moved to the royal team in 2003 from Manchester United, and that deal strengthened his position at the global level, and the former England captain recently contacted Bellingham, after the latter joined Real.

Bellingham said he might benefit from the familiarity of Beckham and other former players. “Playing in Madrid, David Beckham sent me a message wishing me success,” he said.

He added that this was among the reactions he received and that he hears many things and advice, and indicated that the feedback was positive from former players.

“I will try to take advantage of this, and at some point, maybe contact them to see how they adjust to life in Spain,” Bellingham added.

One of the things Bellingham will do to adjust to his new life in Spain is learn the language.

The England midfielder started using an educational app to add to the vocabulary he had learned during his studies.

He added, “I got it on my phone… nine days ago and I’m taking it seriously.”