They will receive Antwerp of Belgium in their match in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League in the group stage on the corresponding matchday 6 of Group H. Here in 90min we leave you with the entire preview of the duel between Barcelona and Antwerp:
In which stadium is Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Antwerp, Belgium
Stadium: Bosuilstadion
Date: Wednesday, December 13
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
How can you watch Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Royal Antwerp vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Charleroi
|
October 21
|
Belgian league
|
Port
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
Witches
|
October 29th
|
Belgian league
|
Lierse
|
November 1st
|
Belgian league
|
Genk
|
November 4th
|
Belgian league
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Athletic
|
October 22
|
The league
|
Shaktar Dontesk
|
October 25
|
UCL
|
real Madrid
|
October 28
|
The league
|
Real society
|
November 4th
|
The league
|
Shaktar Dontesk
|
November 7
|
UCL
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Araújo, Balde; Gundogan, Pedri; De Jong, Gavi, Raphinha and Lewandowski
Royal Antwerp: Butez, Bataille, Alderweireld, Coulibaly, Wijndal, Vermeeren, Keita, Ekkelenkamp, Muja, Balikwisha and Janssen
|
Antwerp victories
|
Ties
|
Barcelona victories
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Result
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Antwerp 2-1 FC Barcelona
|
November 16, 1965
|
Fairs Cup
|
Barcelona 2-0 Antwerp
|
November 30, 1965
|
Fairs Cup
|
Barcelona 2-2 Antwerp
|
August 15, 1979
|
Friendly
|
Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
|
September 19, 2023
|
UCL
Antwerp 1-3 Barcelona
