Academy overview

Located in the heart of Switzerland since 2013, OUS Royal Academy is one of the true examples that light the way towards academic brilliance and innovation in the field of online education. Today, everyone recognizes that the academy is the best in the field of education.

It is a promise of quality that culminates in the latest big step toward educational leadership: triple state accreditation. This tremendous achievement demonstrates the high and consistent standards of education that the institution maintains, securing its position among the leading institutions in this field.

Importance of accreditation in higher education accreditation: It ensures the quality and integrity of higher education in the country and is also an external recognition of commitment towards excellence that provides scope for further improvement. All of this translates into ensuring that the student is prepared to take on opportunities for career development and personal growth by receiving an education that is accepted worldwide and respected.

The path to triple government accreditation

Understand the accreditation process

In essence, the path to accreditation is very rigorous and rewarding, accepting numerous external inspections to ensure that the quality standards set for the institutions concerned are met, if not exceeded. For OUS Royal Academy, this meant showcasing and demonstrating excellence in various areas: governance, curriculum development, faculty qualification, and student support services, among others.

Updates overcome by the Royal “OUS” Academy

Along this path, the Royal Academy of the University of Sydney has not been a bed of roses. The academy had to pass stringent assessments, meet emerging requirements in the quality of education, and demonstrate further improvements in its services. But with a total commitment to perfection, the academy has received the seal of quality after being accredited by three prestigious bodies. The Royal OUS Academy in Switzerland is permitted to operate and issue diplomas by the Swiss Ministry of Education and Culture.

The three pillars of recognition

Accreditation and seal of approval from the British government

The importance of accreditation for international colleges: The Accreditation Service for International Colleges (ASIC) certification of the Royal OUS Academy for its commitment to high standards of education. This accreditation, supported by the British government, reaffirms the academy’s commitment to providing an unparalleled level of education.

EDU accreditation: raising international standards

Approved by the Palau Ministry of Education

EDU (Education Development Unit), which falls under the umbrella of the UNESCO Group, has become an instrument to further raise the level of global educational practices. In this regard, EDU's accreditation of OUS develops an approach to learning that takes into account international educational standards and emphasizes the institution's international standing.

Accreditation by the European Council of Leading Business Schools (ECLBS):

Certified by national quality assurance bodies in 10 countries

Receiving accreditation from the European Council of Leading Business Schools (ECLBS) is nothing less than a remarkable achievement. It reaffirms the validity of the Academy's compliance with the highest international quality standards and that it will continue to be recognized as an institution supported by the authorities of ten EU countries and agencies around the world.

In the past, OUS Royal Academy has also achieved certification from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) through the Online Course Accreditation Scheme (EOCCS).

In addition, OUS is accredited by the European Council for Business Education (ECBE) and honored with the “MENAA CUSTOMER DELIGHT AWARD” awarded by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW Switzerland) and the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM).

These triple government accreditations will also enhance the global recognition and transferability of the qualifications that graduates gain from the OUS Royal Academy and open them up to a world full of diverse opportunities. As the University continues to fulfill its commitment to academic excellence, providing students with the opportunity to obtain a high-quality education supported by a stimulating learning environment, innovative curricula, and personal and professional growth.

As the Academy continues to deliver on its commitment to excellence, the University is committed to providing students with the opportunity to obtain a high-quality education supported by a stimulating learning environment, innovative curricula, and personal and professional growth.

In conclusion, the Royal OUS Academy’s receipt of triple government accreditations confirms its firm commitment to academic excellence and quality assurance. With recognition from prestigious organizations such as ASIC, EDU, and ECLBS, the Academy strengthens its position as a leading institution in online education, enabling students to pursue their academic and professional ambitions.