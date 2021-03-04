Royal A successful heart surgery for Prince Philip in Britain

Philip has been in the hospital for more than two weeks now.

In Britain prince Philipille, 99, has undergone successful heart surgery, says Buckingham Palace. According to the court, Prince Philip was operated on at a private hospital in London because of a heart condition he already had.

“His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for days to receive treatment, rest and recover,” Hovi said.

Prince Philip has now been in the hospital for more than two weeks, which has raised concerns about his health. He turns 100 in June.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is 94 years old, has continued her royal duties despite her husband’s illness.

The couple has been married for over 73 years.