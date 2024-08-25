Royal | A Norwegian princess will marry her shaman husband next week

Royalty|Märtha Louise has received a lot of publicity for her spirit world business. Her future husband, on the other hand, has announced that she has supernatural powers.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Princess Märtha Louise of Norway will marry her shaman husband Durek Verrett next week. The wedding will be held privately in Western Norway. The princess and her spouse have been bathed in scandals over the years.

Norwegian princess Martha Louise marries her US shaman fiance By Durek Verrett with next Saturday.

Märtha Louise, 52, and Verrett, 49, get married in a private wedding ceremony at a hotel in the village of Geiranger in western Norway. The celebrations are expected to start already on Thursday in the nearby city of Ålesund and last several days, says the Norwegian Public Radio NRK.

Greiranger is known as a lively tourist village, the nearby Geiranger fjord was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2005.

A big one a public celebration is not expected from the wedding, as the princess and her spouse have been bathed in scandals over the years.

The princess said she was dating Verrett in 2019. The couple got engaged in 2022.

Already earlier, Märtha Louise had received a lot of publicity for her various businesses in the spirit world. The princess believes that she is, among other things, clairvoyant and able to communicate with angels.

Märtha Louise is, for example founded by the angel school, which had to be closed after a few years of operation. He has also published several books and participated in TV productions.

Her future husband, on the other hand, has announced that he is a shaman with supernatural powers. Verrett works as a life coach and has sold his services to well-known Hollywood celebrities such as For Gwyneth Paltrowsays the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN).

In the book that caused a stir in Norway, Verrett makes claims that children can give themselves cancer and spirits can spread sexually transmitted diseases.

When he contracted the coronavirus two years ago, Verrett refused medical help and instead claimed to have recovered with the help of a locket, which he also sold on his website.

Martha Louise renounced his royal duties in 2022. However, she was allowed to keep the title of princess at the king’s wish.

According to the King’s House, the purpose was to create a clearer distinction between transactions and the King’s House. The princess may not use her title for commercial purposes.

The latest uproar around him dates back to July, when the married couple announced their own gin. The princess used her title on the label of the gin, which was against royal house rules.

Next week the wedding is Märtha Louise’s second, and the princess’s parents, the royal couple of Norway, pay the bill with private money, says DN.

Märtha Louise was previously a married writer Ari Behnin with. The couple had three daughters before their divorce in 2016.

Märtha Louise is the first daughter of the royal couple of Norway. He is fourth in the line of succession to the crown.