#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

In the Roya valley (Alpes-Maritimes), since the weekend following the floods that occurred after storm Alex on Friday 2 October, Philippe Freydier, 44, and two of his friends help load the helicopters, heading for isolated villages. They lend a hand to rescuers. “Being in the field allows you to measure the impact of the effort you can make, it’s enriching for you“, confides the volunteer.

Hundreds of volunteers flock

With his friends, he took the road from Haute-Savoie, to 539 kilometers from the Roya Valley, after falling on a call on social networks. “In 36 hours, we managed to organize a fundraising fund and a food harvest“, he says. For this former salesperson, volunteering on a disaster site is a first. Armed with their good will, friends only had to introduce themselves to be assigned a task. For the population, these small gestures make the difference. Hundreds of volunteers flocked like them to the Roya Valley, moved by the images of destruction.

The JT

The other subjects of the news