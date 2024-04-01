Manchester City and Arsenal starred in what was by name the big game of the day in the Premier League and in Europe, but the goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium has left several players singled out and one of them is Erling Haaland.
The former Manchester United player, Roy Keane, has not hesitated to harshly criticize the Norwegian footballer's game, although what he has not questioned is his scoring ability.
More Premier League news
“The level of his game in general is very poor. In terms of goals, he is the best in the world, but his general game is very poor. He is almost like a League Two player (the fourth category of English football),” he said. in statements for sky sports After the match.
“This is how I see it: Erling Haaland's overall game has to improve and that will be the case in the coming years… He has to improve his game in every way,” Keane added.
And in the match against Arsenal, the forward barely participated in the team's game and was unable to have any scoring opportunities against the strong defense presented by Mikel Arteta's team and in which Manchester City ended up suffocating. The match ended 0-0, a result that is of no use to either team since thanks to that tie, Liverpool has moved to the top of the Premier League.
So far this season, Haaland has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in the 24 games he has played in the Premier League. Counting the rest of the competitions, Haaland's figures are 29 goals and 6 assists in 35 games.
#Roy #Keane39s #harsh #criticism #Erling #Haaland39s #game #fourthrate #player
Leave a Reply