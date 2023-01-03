Boxer Roy Jones allowed an exhibition fight against Fedor Emelianenko

Former undisputed world boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. spoke about holding a fight against Russian Fedor Emelianenko. His words lead TASS.

“Yes, such a fight is possible as an exhibition,” the American admitted. He noted that earlier the parties were negotiating on this subject, but they were unsuccessful.

Jones, 53, retired from active play in 2018. In November 2020, he held an exhibition fight with another former world champion Mike Tyson. In total, he has 66 wins with nine defeats.

On account of Emelianenko Sr. 40 wins with six defeats. He is known for his appearances in Rings, Pride, Strikeforce, M-1 Global and Bellator. It is expected that on February 4 at the Bellator 290 tournament in the USA, the Russian will have a farewell fight with the American Ryan Bader.