American boxer Roy Jones Jr., 1988 Olympic silver medalist, undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world, led a demonstration in defense of boxing. The rally took place on December 5 in front of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The event was attended by boxers and coaches from six countries – Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland, Malta and Israel.

“I’m here for boxing, to support Olympic boxing, to support the IBA and Olympic boxing. I want boxing to be an Olympic sport. Where would I be without the Olympic dream? The Olympic dream and boxing got me to where I am today. Boxing was God’s gift to me, and the best place where I could show my talent, God made the Olympics, ”said Roy Jones Jr.

In early October, the athlete wrote an open letter to the IOC leadership, in which he called on the organization to listen to the decisions of the International Boxing Association (IBA), and also indicated that the committee now “threatens the entire boxing family and its future” with the fact that they want to exclude this sport from Olympic program.

At the end of February of this year, the IOC recommended that international sports federations not allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in competitions due to a special operation in Ukraine. In early March, the IBA banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international tournaments under the auspices of the organization, but in early October this ban was lifted. However, this does not apply to the participation of Russians in the 2024 Olympics.

At the same time, in February, a preliminary program for the 2028 Summer Olympics was presented, which will be held in Los Angeles. It did not include modern pentathlon, weightlifting and boxing. At the IOC session, these sports were not recognized as Olympic.